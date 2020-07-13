Shroud shops witness surge in sale; burial costs more

Hyderabad: It would not be wrong to claim that the pandemic has reached its peak in the state. The various frontline workers like doctors, civic workers and burial volunteers are working on the ground level despite all the risk.

Graveyard employees who wrap the kaffan (shroud) around the claim that there are at least 10 to 15 dead bodies bought in almost all the bigger graveyards of the city.

Sultan Dai-e-ra Graveyard near Chanchalguda Jail, Graveyard at Borabanda and Hakeempet claim that there is no more space for burial. According to the sources, the graveyard workers are taking in more money as they are charging between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 9,000 while the ordinary price for the burial is Rs. 4,000.

The shroud sellers alleged that they are not able to shut the shops even for lunch as the customers are present for 24 hours. One of these shroud merchants at the Edi Bazaar said, “For the first time that we are working for 24 hours. Those who perform the ghusl (the last bathing ritual of the dead) givers men and women are unable to take a few days off during the week.”

There was a time when these merchants would be given time for ghusl by the families. Now the times have changed since these ghusl employees are giving time.

It was also reported that in a week there are at least 150 to 200 deaths taking place in the city. Out of which only 50 are COVID victims. Meanwhile, many of them are dying due to a heart attack.