Shruti Haasan’s picture with boyfriend on her birthday goes viral

Mumbai: South and Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday with her close ones and friends. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Shruti from her friends, fans and family members.

While the pictures from her birthday party are going viral, what grabbed our attention is a loved-up picture shared by doodle artist Santanu Hazarika.

In the picture taken at her party and shared on her birthday on Instagram, Santanu can be seen hugging Shruti and holding her close. While he looks at her fondly, she can be seen smiling at the camera. Sharing the loved-up moment, Santanu wrote, “Happy birthday” with a heart emoji. Reposting the same picture on her Instagram stories, Shruti Haasan thanked Santanu for making it memorable: “Thank you for making my birthday special.” Fans are going gaga over the adorable picture.

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative.

Shruti Haasan is often spotted with Santanu Hazarika in and around Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, there is no confirmation from either of them regarding their relationship.

On Thursday, Shruti Haasan shared a special birthday-special post and wrote: “Filled with gratitude and joy! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey …I’ve grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity – I want to take a second to say a giant thank you to my virtual family for making my birthday so special. Thank you for all your wishes I feel so loved.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti recently made a comeback with Gopichand Malineni’s Krack, which saw Ravi Teja as her co-star. The actress has interesting upcoming flicks in her kitty including Vakeel Saab and Prabhas’ starrer Salaar.