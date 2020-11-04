Shruti releases Kamal Haasan’s common display picture ahead of his birthday

Chennai, Nov 4 : Actress Shruti Haasan has unveiled common display image for her father, cine icon Kamal Haasan, ahead of his birthday on November 7.

Shruti tweeted the fan-made image that has him dressed like a warrior. His costume also features the logo of his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

“It’s my honour to release the common display picture for my dearest father @ikamalhaasan s birthday on nov 7 th created by his wonderful loving fans,” she captioned it.

Fans left compliments and advance birthday wishes in the comments section.

“Th ruler of Indian film industry,” wrote a fan.

“Happy birthday dear sir in advance !! I hope this is the begining of your greatest, most wonderful year ever,” another user wrote.

The veteran actor-filmmaker will turn 66 this year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.