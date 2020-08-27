Shruti Seth in extreme close-up, sans make-up

Mumbai, Aug 27 : Actress Shruti Seth has shared a few tips for good skin with a new Instagram selfie.

The selfie, shot in extreme close-up, captures water droplets on Shruti’s face. She has a towel wrapped on her wet hair.

“Sans make-up, Eat clean, Hydrate, Sleep. Stay positive. Repeat,” she wrote with several tick mark emojis, to underline the fact that she is following the regime ardently.

Amid the lockdown, several celebrities have been flaunting their natural look on social media.

In July, Shruti, who is best known for her role in the TV show “Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat”, went down memory lane and shared a rare photo of the time she was pregnant with daughter Alina, who turned six on Thursday.

