Shruti shows how single life in lockdown looks like

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 1st August 2020 4:49 am IST
Mumbai, July 31 : Actress Shruti Haasan shared a glimpse of how single life in the time of quarantine looks like.

Shruti took to Instagram, where she shared a compilation of clips. In the video, Shruti is seen lying in bed, juggling, smelling her own hair and posing in photoshoots.

“What single life in lockdown looks like after a 100 days #justjokes #ilovewalls #goingsolo,” she captioned the video.

On the work front, Shruti’s latest film “Yaara” released on an OTT platform. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Sanjay Mishra.

The film directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a remake of the French film “A Gang Story”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

