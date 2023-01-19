Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar to get engaged? Here’s viral tweet

Hyderabad: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who slammed his maiden double century off just 145 balls on Wednesday against New Zealand in Hyderabad, is now making headlines for his love life. After the brilliant knock, the cricketer’s personal life is being discussed on social media by his fans.

Shubman was earlier rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Later, speculations were rife that Shubman is ‘head-over-heels’ in love with actress Sara Ali Khan. He even dropped major hint about the same the about during appearance on the Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan. However, neither Sara nor Shubman made it official.

And now, a tweet announcing Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar’s engagement has left netizens shocked.

Shubman became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a double ton in a 50-over cricket match on Wednesday. Soon after he made this record, Twitter users started linking his name with Sara Tendulkar. One of the Twitter users posted a photo of the former cricketer with his daughter and wrote, “BREAKING: Sachin Tendulkar announces daughter Sara’s engagement with #ShubmanGill.” Other users reacted to the post with memes.

Shubman had dropped a hint on dating Sara Ali Khan earlier when he was asked to name the fittest actress in Bollywood during an interview. When asked about dating Sara Ali Khan during the same interview, he also said, “Sara da sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not.”

According to rumours ,Shubman is dating Sara. However, we don’t know if its Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan.

On Wednesday, Shubman Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI’s. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishna Kishan achieved this feat. Shubman Gill scored 208 off only145 balls.