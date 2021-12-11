‘Shukr, Sabr’, writes Katrina Kaif as she shares haldi photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in one of the most celebrated ceremonies of the year on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 11th December 2021 1:05 pm IST
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their haldi ceremony (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood’s hot couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been ruling internet with their marriage pictures. They got married in one of the most celebrated ceremonies of the year on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On Saturday, Katrina Kaif treated her fans and followers with adorable and happy pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Instagram. Sharing a set of photos that featured Vicky Kaushal and her family, the Tiger 3 actress wrote, “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi. 💛♾”.

In the photos, Katrina could be seen clad in a beautiful ivory lehenga while Vicky could be seen in a white kurta and dhoti. Check out the pictures below:

Vicky Kaushal too shared a set of photos on his Instagram account with the same caption. In one of the photos, we could see groomsmen drenching a haldi covered Vicky with water.

On Dec 9, when Vicky and Katrina dropped their wedding photos, they wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

