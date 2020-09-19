shut up, do you even know the F of Feminism? Arshi Khan yells at Kangana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days for her opinions and statements on nepotism and drugs mafia in the entertainment industry. She even targeted the Maharashtra government, Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar recently. While a section of people are supporting, many of them are slamming her for the remarks she is making on social media. Now Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan has joined the list.

Arshi Khan has posted a video on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen raging on Kangana Ranaut’s recent statements.

Arshi Khan targets Kangana Ranaut

“Kangana Ranaut you talk about respecting women and feminism. Do you even know the ‘F’ of feminism? You speak about your respect. But when it comes to other actresses or artists, you call them B-grade, C-grade actress or soft porn”, Arshi Khan said in an IGTV video which she shared on Saturday.

Speaking about Kangana’s Y-security, Arshi Khan said, “If somebody calls you ‘Haramkhor’ you bring the whole BJP party for support and you easily get the Y-security from the government”.

Arshi Khan is further seen in the video telling: ” Did you ever tell your supporters that it is better to respect women than threatening them?”

“The way you insist people to support your views and opinions, this is not allowed and does not happen in India. Freedom of speech is for everyone in this country”, the Congress leader added.

Arshi further said, “You keep telling that you have been given drugs in Bollywood. Then why don’t you just reveal the name of that drug dealer and expose everything?”

“So, Kangana, now you just shut up. Don’t do all this now. Everyone has understood the matter. This is your political agenda,” she said in her video.

Earlier, Arshi Khan made headlines when she claimed PoK as a part of Pakistan during a debate on a national news channel. She was trolled badly on social media for skipping the question where she was asked about the full form of PoK by Sambit Patra. The conversation was a part of a debate based on actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government’s ongoing tussle. In this debate, Arshi spoke in opposition to Kangana.