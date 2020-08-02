Shweta Basu Prasad: My brother and I are like friends

Mumbai, Aug 2 : Actress Shweta Basu Prasad has revealed her Raksha Bandhan plans this year.

Ahead of the festival on August 3, Shweta said that her brother Rahul is a good at gifting and the siblings are very close.

“My brother and I are like friends. We both love mithai but we are also health conscious so we try to feed each other mithai (sweets) because we know we are not supposed to be having,” she said.

The “Gudiya Ki Shaadi” actress is also happy that her play is being slated for Raksha Bandhan. The play is available on Tata Sky Theatre.

She said: “In the play, I have a lot of relationships but the one between my brother and me is one of the most beautiful relationships.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.