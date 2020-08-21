Shweta Gulati on playing a mom in new TV show

Published: 21st August 2020

Mumbai, Aug 21 : Actress Shweta Gulati will be seen playing a mother in the upcoming TV show, Tera Yaar Hoon Main. She says she developed the habit of observing real-life moms in order to do justice to her character.

“I was struggling a little bit initially while shooting for my role, since I am not a mother, and I can’t connect to those emotions beyond a point. I gradually improved and have been doing a decent job playing an on-screen mother,” Shweta told IANS.

“In fact, I have started observing mothers in real life and their behaviour towards children. That’s the only way I can improve. I observe my mom very closely now and then I try to adapt her little details while shooting,” she said.

“Tera Yaar Hoon Main” revolves around the relationship between a father and a son, played by Ssudeep Sahir and Ansh Sinha. The story is about how the father is eager to keep up with today’s time and be a part of his son’s life. The show will air on Sony SAB from August 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

