Shweta Tiwari re-lives her radio jockey days

Mumbai, July 28 : Actress Shweta Tiwari recently did a radio gig for a television show.

Her show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” takes a bleak turn where her character Guneet is left heartbroken after a twist of events. In order to distract herself from reality, she goes ahead and does a radio gig. In the gig, she tries sharing her story of heartbreak and deception, to help other women.

“I have been to radio shows. In fact, I worked as an RJ with a popular radio station for almost a year. I used to do a morning show. I was very excited with my comeback as an RJ on the show, as it made me re-live my radio jockey days,” Shweta said.

“I believe radio is an integral part of our lives. Be it long hours of traffic, or while working out or even while doing day-to-day chores, radio uplifts our mood. It’s definitely the music as well as the RJs who are so good at what they do, and they have such amazing, infectious energy that they give out to their listeners,” she added.

“Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

