Shweta Tiwari shares video of ex-husband Abhinav Kohli beating her

Mumbai: Tussle between actress Shweta Tiwari and ex-husband Abhinav Kohli got a shocking twist after the actress shared a disturbing CCTV footage on social media. Her post comes after Abhinav alleged that she had left their son alone in a hotel to go to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta Tiwari shares shocking video

On Monday, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a video where ex-husband Abhinav Kohli can be seen walking behind her and their son Reyansh. The CCTV footage seems to be Shweta’s garden area. Accusing Abhinav of physical abuse, the actress has alleged that Reyansh is terrified of him because he has been violent towards them.

Along with the video Shweta wrote, “Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him.”

“His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society,” she added.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, many of her colleagues from the entertainment industry took to the comment section to express their shock at the incident. “Why is this guy not arrested,” wrote Ekta Kapoor, while Kishwer Merchantt commented, “Omg !!! And everyone is just standing and watching !!!”

Abhinav Kohli responds

After the shocking video that Shweta Tiwari released, Abhinav Kohli also went live to release a compilation of videos that showed their son Reyansh refusing to go back to his mother. During the live, he also claimed that Shweta is lying about the kid not wishing to see his father. Check out Abhinav’s full video here.

Shweta Tiwari was married to Raja Chaudhary and has a daughter, named Palak, from the relationship. However, she divorced him accusing him of domestic violence. Later in 2013, Shweta tied knot with Abhinav Kohli and gave birth to her younger son Reyansh in 2016. However, her second marriage didn’t last long either amid domestic abuse claims.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shweta is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron ke Khiladi 11. According to reports, she had replaced Sanaya Irani who refused to take part in the show.