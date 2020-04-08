Shweta Tiwari turns ‘barber’, gives son haircut amid lockdown

Mumbai: Television star Shweta Tiwari channelled her inner “barber” to give her son Reyansh Kohli a haircut amid the 21-day lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself along with her 3-year-old son.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-rRvZBJxwX/

In the photograph, Shweta can be seen with a towel wrapped around her head while she prepares her son for a haircut.

In the second picture, Shweta is seen cutting his hair as he sits silently. In yet another picture, the mother-son duo is seen in a similar sitting on the balcony.

“Always be yourself, unless you can be a Barber #nanhayatri #stayhome #haircut,” she captioned the adorable picture.

Shweta later shared a video of her daughter Palak working out with son Reyansh.

In the video, Palak can be seen holding Reyansh and using him as body weight to work out.

“A quick demonstration of my daily upper body workout by @palaktiwarii #nanhayatri,” the TV actress captioned the video.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she shares her daughter Palak. The actress had divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence and had married Abhinav Kohli in 2013.

She shares Reyansh with Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta is currently seen on the show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” opposite actor Varun Badola.

