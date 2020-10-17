Shweta Tripathi, Siddharth ready to shoot for series ‘Escaype Live’

Mumbai, Oct 16 : Actress Shweta Tripathi has joined the cast of web series, Escaype Live.

“‘Escaype Live’ is one of the most fantastic concepts I’ve heard. As soon as I heard about it, there were so many other characters I wanted to play,” Shweta said.

“One of the biggest reasons for me to get involved is because Abhishek Sengupta is one of my favourite directors, who I’ve worked with in ‘Lakhon Mein Ek’ season two. I would want to be a part of every project he does. When he told me about this concept and storyline, I just had to do it. There’s a Benaras connection again as I will be shooting there as well. Benaras is special and sacred to me. I’m excited to be back on set as that’s my happy place,” Said Shweta, who started out with Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-feted film “Masaan”, which was based in Benaras.

The show by Siddharth Kumar Tewary follows the lives of five Indians who are desperately trying to make something out of their mundane lives. Social media seems to be a route to “escaping” the mediocrity of their lives. Apart from producing, Tewary is also the show’s creator and co-director. It also stars south star Siddharth.

Talking about the show, actor Siddharth said: “I’m so happy to resume work with ‘Escaype Live’. It’s a really interesting plot and the way Siddharth and Abhishek have panned out the story, depicting young Indians and their digital affinity, just blew my mind. I pick projects that I instinctively relate to and depending on whether the script moves me.”

The shoot for the show is scheduled to start later this month with its first schedule at Swastik Bhoomi in Umergaon.

