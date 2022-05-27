SI, constable jobs in Telangana: TSLPRB receives 12 lakh applications for 17K posts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has received over 12 lakh applications in response to the notification issued last month.

Till May 26, which was the last date for the registration, 7.1 lakh candidates filed nearly 12.6 lakh applications.

As there is 95 percent reservation for local candidates in police jobs in Telangana, the candidates have to submit proof of local status.

They can submit study certificates for the duration of education from class I to VII issued by government school authorities or authorities of government recognized schools.

Students who had not studied in a government school or government recognized school in the seven years have to submit residence certificates (for such period). The certificate must be issued by the Tehsildar of the concerned Mandal.

BC-E, Women reservation

As per the notifications, 33 percent of the vacancies are reserved for women candidates. It will be a horizontal reservation.

Apart from it, students belonging to BC-E (Muslims) categories can avail four percent reservation.

There are a total of 17291 vacancies. The pay scale of the constable is Rs. 24280-72850 whereas, for sub-inspector (SI), it is Rs. 42300-115270.

For details, candidates can read official notifications for Police constable civil, Police constable Information Technology and communications organization, Transport constable, Prohibition and Excise constable, Sub-inspector civil, Sub-inspector Information Technology and communications organization posts.