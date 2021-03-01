SI-rank cops to get time-bound promotion in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 28 : Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Sunday announced that the Sub-Inspector’s (SI) rank police officers will now get time-bound promotion once they become eligible for it.

Yadava said that the parameters have been set to conduct the Departmental Promotion Committee meeting once in a year in which names of all eligible Sub-Inspectors would be considered for promotion.

After recommendation, their promotion order would be issued from the month they become eligible.

He said earlier the committee meeting could not be held every year regularly.

“Under the new system, a total of 184 Sub-Inspectors were promoted in 2020. These include 116 women officers,” Yadava added.

“In addition, we are also expediting the process of carrying out promotions of all categories of posts at all levels.”

To improve the police-public ratio, the DGP said the police is all set to add more than 10 per cent staff to its total strength this year. The process to recruit 7,818 police personnel has begun.

–IANS

vg/sdr/