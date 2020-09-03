Siasat arranges burial of unclaimed Muslim dead bodies,4730 buried so far

By Nihad Amani Updated: 3rd September 2020 6:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: The death of a loved one and the last rites are a family’s private matters. And, it is extremely painful when a family cannot say their final goodbye. The same happens with almost all the homeless or unclaimed bodies.

That too, ones which are either buried at ones or taken by medical colleges as subjects to perform experiments on.

But this organization has come to rescue of these unclaimed bodies promising them respectable homage. Since 2003, The Siasat Millat Fund, are giving burials to these unclaimed bodies. Till date, the organization has helped bury 4,730 bodies.

All the Muslim dead bodies are given proper funerals with the final ablution and prayer.

Even during the COVID times, the NGO has given burials to almost 100 such untaken Muslim bodies.

Whenever any police station in Hyderabad and Secundrabad get any unclaimed body, the Siasat Millat Fund gets a call for the burial. At times when a burial can cost around Rs 4,000, the organization provides it free of cost.

Tags
