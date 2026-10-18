Siasat.com’s TOMCOM exposé: BRS demands white paper

Hyderabad: Taking note of Siasat.com’s exclusive reports exposing the failure of state-owned Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) to fulfil its overseas placement promises under one of its key foreign employment programmes, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday, October 18, sought a white paper from the government.

Posting on X, senior party leader Harish Rao alleged that “Revanth Reddy’s government has turned state-owned TOMCOM into a racket that loots unemployed youth in the name of German jobs.”

Revanth Reddy's government has turned state owned TOMCOM into a racket that loots unemployed youth in the name of German jobs.



₹4.10 lakh per candidate collected from 70 to 75 youth across 15 districts close to ₹4.5 lakh once exam, insurance and visa costs are added. Over two… https://t.co/OKg5VROZnv — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) October 18, 2026

Quoting from Siasat.com’s exclusive report, he said that “not one of the 24 candidates who spoke to the media can name a single German employer who even interviewed them”.

Even disputes arising out of the agreement have to be settled in a Lucknow court, over 1,000 kms away, he pointed out.

Listing out a set of demands, Harish Rao said, “We demand a full refund of every rupee collected by TOMCOM and Fairstreet India. Compensation for the two years lost, the interest burden and the mental agony.”

He also sought alternative employment for every victim, an immediate CID or judicial probe and criminal cases against the culprits. “A white paper on fees collected versus actual overseas placements” was his final demand.