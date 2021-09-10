Siasat to conduct orientation program as govt likely to recruit 60000 people

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily is going to organise a free orientation program as the government of Telangana is likely to release notification for around 60,000 jobs soon.

The job openings may include 20,000 vacancies in the police department and 5, 000 in the revenue department.

The program will be held on Sunday, September 12 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Jigar Hall, Siasat Office.

It may be noted that at the venue, only 300 persons can attend the program. Others can watch the program on Facebook, YouTube, and Zoom.

Mohd Khaja, ex-director, BC study circle will address the job aspirants.

For further details, interested candidates can contact on cellphone number 9573478097