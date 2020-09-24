Siasat daily to organize Du Ba Du programe in Siddipet

By Abdullah FahadPublished: 24th September 2020 6:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Soon The Siasat Urdu Daily on the request of four well-qualified girls would launch a Millat a Du-ba-Du a matrimonial alliance programme in Siddipet.

The programme is being organised on the request of residents of Siddipet as travelling all way to Hyderabad for the Siasat’s du ba du programme is difficult especially in the COVID times.

Sana, who is an M.A economics student, has come forward with this plan for helping all those girls and boys who are waiting for their wedding.

Sana and her friends after speaking to Zaheer Ali Khan have planned to start the work right from tomorrow.

Requesting the reader’s girls have asked people to come forward with the bio data’s and photos of the girls and boys in siddipet.

