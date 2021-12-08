Siasat Daily’s national and community services are laudable: HMWA

Hyderabad: A Delegation of Hyderabad Muslim Welfare Association (HMWA), who visited Siasat daily’s office Tuesday, praised highly about Siasat’s initiative to bury the unclaimed Muslim dead bodies.

The HMWA delegate – which also included Mohammed Aslam Ammadi and Mohammed Rashid Ali – delivered a donation amount sent by Asad Khan to “Siasat” Editor Amir Ali Khan for burying the unclaimed Muslim dead bodies.

The HMWA visited various sections of the Siasat Media house including its TV. The members of the delegate spoke highly about the Siasat Daily’s initiative to make Muslim marriages a simple affair devoid of unislamic practices. They were impressed by its unique “Du Ba Du” program to help the parents choose brides and grooms for their sons and daughters.

The delegate was also impressed with the Siasat Daily’s other activities to help hundreds of thousands of Muslim children to get Central and State government scholarships, recruitment of Muslim youths in multinational companies and the state police and getting overseas scholarships for Muslim students taking admission in universities abroad.

The HMWA delegate members were also apprised of the efforts to promote Urdu language in Hyderabad and Telangana, its career guidance to help Muslim students to get admission in MBBS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, engineering, business, and administration courses.

Engr.Abdul Azeem informed the Siasat editor about the HMWA philanthropy activities for the progress and welfare of Hyderabad. “The HMWA grants pensions to 200 poor students and 50 widows in the city. “A high school building is under construction at Shaheen Nagar at an areas of 1000 square yards where at least 500 Muslim students will be given quality education.”

Speaking about the Association’s Welfare activities in Kuwait Engr Abdul Azeem specially mentioned the selfless services of Haji Abdul Karim, Karim Irfan President FMA, Dr Naeem, Asad Khan and Association’s General Secretary Mobin Ahmed, Vice President Mohammed Tariq Iqbal, Treasurer Mushtaq Ahmad and the Members of the Working Committee Owais Ansari, Jabbar Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed and lecturer of the Kuwait University Mujtaba Qadari.

In the past, the HMWA had invited the late Abid Ali Khan and Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi in “Mushairas”. It also felicitated in such events some distinguished personalities like N Ram, Zahid Ali Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Justice Fatima Bi, Harshad Mandir, Sreekumar IPS, Badruddin Ajmal and Vinod Dua.