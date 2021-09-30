Siasat Education Fair concludes successfully

Hyderabad: The four days long Siasat Education Fair has concluded successfully. The officials of the top 20 educational institutions and their representatives have provided guidance to the students and their guardians. The event garnered huge praise and received extremely encouraging responses from the participants.

The Siasat Education Fair provided a platform on one hand to the students and their parents to choose the courses and colleges and on the other hand to the educational institutions to provide information about the colleges to the students and guide them.

“All the participants of Siasat Education Fair were extremely serious and the keen interest shown by them was praiseworthy,” said Prof Syed Muazzam Ali of Nawab Shah Alam Khan College of Engineering.

Prof M M Anwar, an agricultural scientist, undertook a detailed inspection of the Siasat Education Fair and exchanged views with the representatives of the educational institutions.

Prof Anwar advised the students to take up the new courses in keeping with their aptitude, demand of the course, and its duration. In view of his long experience in the educational field, he has also given useful inputs to the college representatives.

On the last day of the event, Prof Shaikh Shah Wali, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering informed that computer science tops the list in engineering degree courses. Information Technology (IT) and Data Science is the first and last preference of every student today.

Prof Wali pointed out that civil, mechanical, electronics, and electrical engineers are never out of fashion and are always in demand.

Mesco Group of Institutions, which took part in the fair for the first time, expressed happiness and wished for this event to be held every year.

The prominent educational institutions that participated in this fair organized by Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy in association with Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology were: Shadan Group of Colleges, Nawab Shah Alam Khan Engineering College, and Global Engineering Pharmacy College.

The information about the overseas education opportunities was given to the students by NAF Global Consultant and AECC Consultant.

Among the business management institutes, Siwan Institute of Management, Vishwa Vishwani Business School and ICBM business school participated in the fair. Their representatives informed the minority students about the business schools and new management courses and guided them in choosing the courses.

Gitam University conducts 132 courses, many of which are job-oriented, for inter students.

The Educational Expert M A Hamid provided personal counselling to those who cracked different entrance exams and informed them about the admission procedures.

The four-day-long Siasat Education Fair garnered huge praise from the students and their parents who benefited from this event and wished it to be held every year.