Siasat Education Fair to be held from Sept 26 to 28

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy in association with Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology will be holding an educational fair for students (and their parents) wishing to pursue studies in Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Management, and B.Ed. The session will last from Sunday 26 September to Tuesday 28 September at the Mehboob Hussain Jigar Hall of the Siasat Office in Abids. Each day’s sessions will be last from 11 am to 5 pm.

Below are the long-lasting benefits of attending the Siasat Education Fairs:

1) The chance to meet face to face with representatives of numerous institutions who will all be under the same roof

Different representatives of educational institutions will be at your disposal under one roof. The purpose of this fair is to facilitate direct meetings with a college’s or university’s representative. As per their preference and capacity for tuition payment, students can choose their course and pursue admission

2) Complete guidance and personal counseling for applicants

Due to lack of exposure and/or experience, many applicants end up choosing the wrong course. Besides that, they are usually unaware of colleges/universities — and courses offered there. Hence, to counter this they can get some guidance by attending such educational fairs. Applicants will also be able to get information from an expert counselor Mr. MA Hameed on gaining admissions via different entrance examinations along with face-to-face counseling. Applicants will also be able to have their doubts about getting admissions cleared.