Siasat Education Fair to be held in Hyderabad from November 1-3

Hyderabad: The Siasat Education Fair will be held in the city from November 1st to 3rd. The event, which will be benificial for the students, will have experts career counselor Mr. M.A. Hameed, who will offer guidance to the students and their parents on different aspects pertaining to their education.

The education fair will be held at Mehboob Jigar Hall, Siasat Daily Premises, Abids, Hyderabad, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will be able to gather information and insight on various courses, which will be beneficial in choosing the right educational institution. The event is being held in associaltion with the Lords Institution Of Engineering & Technology.

We feel that most education fairs aim at minting money from the students. Attending education fairs is a great first step in assessing your budget as well as the different options for pursuing your future degree.

These events are a platform to discuss course options, clarify your doubts on admission requirements, get information on scholarships, etc. In short, an education fair helps you receive information from university representatives in person as well as peers who may have similar goals.

The education fair is being organized to help prospective students join these streams: Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Management & B.Ed