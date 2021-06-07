Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam install inhalation therapy kits in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Siasat and Faiz-e-Aam Trust have installed inhalation therapy kits at various places in Hyderabad for the benefit of the people.

These inhalation therapy kits help people in getting rids of infections in the throat. After the installation of the kits at Yakutpura, Mushirabad, and Karwan, many people are seen utilizing them.

The kit is developed by Dr. M.A. Waheed, former director of Central Research Institute of Unani Medicine and member of Board of Governors, Central Council of Indian Medicine.

The doctor had said that 4 tsp of kalonji, 4 tsp of methi dana, 10-15 cloves, 10-15 black peppercorns, small bunch of mint leaves, 50-100 grams of ginger, a small piece of dalchini, adrak around 50 grams and podina leaves can be boiled in one litre of water and this can be had as a decoction. In steam therapy, the same ingredients are used along with unani medicine Triyak E Azam.