Siasat, Faiz-e-Aam Trust appeal for donations for riot victims

Hyderabad: The Delhi violence has so far claimed at least 53 lives and injured over 350. An interim report prepared by the Delhi Fire Services last week said that at least 79 houses, 52 shops, five godowns, four mosques, three factories and two schools were burnt between Monday and Thursday morning. According to another source, at least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles were gutted or completely damaged during the violence that erupted in North East Delhi last month. Thousands of families are stranded and have become penniless.

Faz-e-Aam Trust has appealed the philanthropists and charitable persons to donate generously for carrying out relief work in Delhi. Donations can be given in the form of cash, cheque or demand draft.

Donations can be directly deposited in the Siasat Millat Fund account.

For NEFT and RTGS

Name: Axis Bank Limited

Branch: Bombay Mercantile

Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Mumbai

A/C No: 158100100008218

MICR: 500069002

IFSC: UTIB0SBMCB1 (UTIB zero SBMCB one)

For Millat Fund Helpline please contact on mobile no: 8919928494

Those who cannot deposit the amount can call on the helpline number, the amount will be collected from their house itself.