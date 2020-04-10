Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 10th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
23-day-old baby dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in India: Over 9 percent jump in 12 hours
Tina Dabi speaks on ‘Bhilwara model’ for COVID-19 containment
US economy purged 17 mn jobs amid pandemic
Death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 90,000 worldwide
Shab-e-Barat 2020: Muslims pray in homes for relief from Corona
Pakistan shoots down drone; India denies ownership
14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Old City; 23 in on area
COVID-19 cases likely to reduce from April 10: Eatala
Canada projects coronavirus could kill 11 to 22 thousand persons