Siasat ki khabrein 12th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
Osmania University to complete syllabus using e-learning methods
Working from home? Follow these tips to avoid neck, lower back pain
Coronavirus: US overtakes Italy’s death toll
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 273; cases climb to 8,356
COVID-19 causes severe disruption to Indian economy: World Bank
Mosques in Hyderabad to play key role in battle against COVID-19
Coronavirus in UK: Death toll jumps to 9875
Arnab’s Republic TV apologises for hurting Muslim sentiment
57 confirmed cases in Old City; Charminar Zone worst affected
Prematric students to be promoted: Chandrashekar Rao