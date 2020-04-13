Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 13th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
Global COVID-19 death toll reaches 114,245
Boris Johnson’s Muslim great-grandfather had memorized Quran
Hindu, Muslim NRI groups condemn scapegoating of Tablighi Jamaat
Vegetable prices in Hyderabad witness steep fall
COVID-19 patient booked for spitting on doctor
Saudi might suspend Taraweeh prayers
Crime Branch all set to nab Maulana Saad
COVID-19 cases surge in Telangana, CM urges to stay cautious
Men chop off police officer’s hand for enforcing lockdown
Social activist Rubina distributes sanitary napkins in COVID times