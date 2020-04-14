Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 14th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
US records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours
3-month-old tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: PM addresses nation, announcement on lockdown extension likely
Coronavirus cases in India cross 10000, death toll touches 339
Coronavirus 10 times deadlier than Swine Flu: WHO
4 die of coronavirus in Mir Chowk, 23 found positive: ACP Anand
COVID-19: KCR instructs officials to focus on Hyderabad
Tablighi coverage: Will not gag media, SC tells Jamiat Ulema
Saudi Arabia asks people to perform ‘taraweeh’ prayers at home
Tum logo ne jihad macha diya hai: Man assaults vendor, arrested