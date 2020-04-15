Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 15th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
-
UPSC: Here are list of exams deferred
-
Face Cover must in All Public Places & WorkSpaces: MHA
-
Lockdown brings focus on labour
-
Mumbai: News channel attempts to communalize migrants’ protest
-
‘Big spike’ in COVID-19 cases in Ramadan, warn UK medics
-
GHMC seals DMart store for flouting social distancing norms
-
Attendant attacks doctor, flees with Corona symptomatic patient
-
COVID-19 death toll tops 12,000 in UK
-
Muslim vendors in UP ‘abused’, ‘stopped’ from selling veggies
-
Worst affected by COVID-19 are migrant workers