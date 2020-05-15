Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 15th May 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
UIDAI cancels 930 Aadhaar cards in Hyderabad; reasons not clear
BMS to protest against labour laws suspension in BJP-ruled states
Coronavirus cases in India cross 80K mark
Over 12000 people evacuated so far under Vande Bharat Mission
Global coronavirus cases surge past 4.4 million
Afridi visits temple with essentials amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal’s detention extended by 3 months
Reverted American singer wows the world by reciting Quran
Hyderabad: After leopard, a large Python creates scare in city
Hyderabad muslim women forum condemn arrest of Safoora