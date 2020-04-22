Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Home / Videos / Siasat Ki Khabrein /
Siasat ki khabrein 22nd Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
-
Trump indicates 60-day immigration ban may not apply to H1-B
-
Sonu Nigam not disturb by Azaan in Dubai; trolled for old tweets
-
Coronavirus test in Hyderabad: Here is list of labs
-
Maulana Saad clears air in 1st interview after Tablighi incident
-
Zahra booked under UAPA; Editors’ Guild, Twitterati condemn move
-
Hyderabad: 4-year-old boy bitten to death by pigs
-
12-year-old dies after walking for 3 days to return home
-
Rohit Shetty facilitates 8 hotels for cops fighting COVID-19
-
Blamed for spreading virus, Jamaat members ready to donate plasma
-
Measures that can flatten country’s coronavirus curve