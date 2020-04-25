Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Home / Videos / Siasat Ki Khabrein /
Siasat ki khabrein 25th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
-
Central team takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Hyderabad
-
Masjid imam beaten in Ghatkesar in the presence of cops
-
Bandra incident: Police custody of Dubey extended till April 28
-
Akbaruddin lands in controversy over his comment on Gandhi Hospital
-
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 24,506
-
Pray at home during Ramadan: Buldana Collector to Muslims
-
Govt allows neighbourhood, standalone shops to open
-
US COVID-19 deaths top 50,000
-
SC admits petition against TS on issuing power bills
-
Twitter thanks #CoronaWarriors after pic of cops goes viral