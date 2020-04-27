Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 27th Apr 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
UAE freezes all bank accounts of BR Shetty, blacklists his firms
Rachakonda Police admits it made mistake on Azaan issue
17-year-old girl commits suicide after being gangraped
Netanyahu pledges to annex West Bank settlements within months
Hyderabad: Youth dies after wall collapses following heavy rain
These 5 states ready to extended lockdown beyond May 3
Artist Zarina Hashmi passes away in London
Why we should avoid wishing ‘Ramadan Kareem’?
Dubai lifts restrictions in two districts, people express joy
City witnessed heavy rain, trees uprooted & property damaged