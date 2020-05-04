Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.
Siasat ki khabrein 4th May 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
Husband chews off wife’s nose after feud
Salman Khan sends ration to people in need amid COVID-19 lockdown
Footballer Ozil donates £80k to help Muslims during Ramadan
Possible factors responsible for coronavirus spread in Gujarat
#ArrestArnab top trends after fresh FIR
Israel SC begins hearing pleas against Netanyahu forming govt
Indian Armed Forces salute COVID-19 warriors
Fresh case against Arnab Goswami for creating communal hatred
Yogi govt names COVID-19 hotspots after mosques
CM KCR reviews measures taken to contain spread of COVID-19