Siasat ki khabrein 5th May 2020
Topics: Hyderabad Hyderabadnews siasat ki khabrein
Biggest COVID-19 spike in India: 3900 cases, 195 deaths in 24 hours
AR Rahman grieves loss of Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan
Lockdown in TS likely to extend till May 28
Health officials urge KCR not to give relaxations in Hyderabad
Rendition of Azaan in woman’s voice invites irk
Repatriation of stranded Indians to be from May 7 in phases
Special train with migrant workers to leave Telangana for Bihar
SC: Migrants made to pay Rs 800; ‘highly unjustified’
40 special trains to shift migrant labours from Telangana: KCR
JNU professor seeks registration of FIR in Jan 5 violence