Siasat Matri video series will help you in finding your desired life partner

Hyderabad: Siasat Matri, one of the best Muslim matrimonial websites in Hyderabad has launched video series that will help matrimonial alliance seekers in finding their desired life partners. In every episode of the series, profiles of working professionals including doctors, engineers, lawyers as well as entrepreneurs will be shared.

After getting satisfied with the basic details provided in the video, the alliance seekers can log in to their Siasat Matri account to get further details of the profile by searching the profile with its SM ID provided in the videos.

“How to” videos of Siasat Matri

Those who have not yet registered can visit the Siasat Matri website (click here) to register. To know the steps to register, the ‘how-to’ video can be watched (click here).

Siasat Matri website has over eight thousand male and five thousand female profiles. It has profiles from Hyderabad, Saudi Arabia, the USA, the UAE, Qatar, Australia, Canada, and other countries across the world.

The website has recently gone through a complete overhaul and now has a better user experience with added features and security for its users. Siasat Matri has also released a separate Android Application for its mobile-only users which gives users a seamless user experience. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

The current initiative of Siasat Matri is to create a more fluid experience for its users by publishing regular videos in short Bio format. The channel will showcase profiles from its 10,000 plus database of matrimonial seekers to viewers who can select profiles which suits their requirement.

Siasat Matri video series

This initiative will help users reach a wider audience for their matrimonial search with an expected 8 to 10 videos a month, viewers can expect 60 plus profiles to be presented in each video release.

The next episode of the Siasat Matri video series will be made available on YouTube (click here to subscribe) at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

