Siasat Millat Fund arranges burial of 14 Muslim dead bodies

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund has arranged the burial of 14 unclaimed Muslim dead bodies after it had received requests from various police stations in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Under the supervision of the News Editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan, a total of 14 dead bodies were taken for burial from the Osmania General Hospital.

The funeral prayers were offered after the Fajr namaz in Osmania Hospital premises. It was led by Maulana Syed Khaja Moinuddin Ashrafi. The burial of the dead bodies took place in the Secunderabad graveyard.

Bushra Tabassum, a resident of Secunderabad praised the humanitarian works done by the Siasat under the leadership of Zahid Ali Khan during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Syed Abdul Mannan, Mohammed Abdul Jaleel, and Mohammed Mohsin acknowledged the contributions being done by the noble persons towards the Siasat Millat fund.