Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust distribute income-generating wares among flood victims

Hyderabad: Economic progress is the key indicator of a community’s well being. Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust made their mission to work for the economic upliftment of the poor families through their welfare schemes.

In Hyderabad, it is mostly one member of the family who is the sole bread winner. But the good news is that, nowadays, the women and the girls are contributing to the family income by working from their homes. Some of these women are running small shops of Kirana, Vegetables, and fruits. Others are giving bicycles on rent to augment their families’ income. Yet there are others who are selling a variety of food items like dry fish, ‘Papad’ and ‘Badiyaan’ to generate income. Many women have taken up tailoring as an income-generating vocation.

Siasat Millat Fund, under the leadership of Editor of Siasat Zahid Ali Khan and Faiz-e-Aam Trust of Iftikhar Hussain, are doing exemplary service to help the poor and the destitute families. These two organizations have rendered help to thousands of men, women, and students especially those affected due to communal riots, poverty, etc.

Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust again rose to the occasion when they took a praiseworthy initiative to rehabilitate the victims of the devastating flood in Hyderabad. Yesterday, they have distributed income-generating wares of Rs.5 to 6 lakh worth. These wares include Sewing machines, hand carts, fruits and vegetables, shoes, Kirana merchandise, and bangles to enable these destitute people to earn their livelihood.

In this regard, a special program was held in VIP school, Shaheen Nagar where Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust in cooperation with DAANA & DAA helped the flood victims. The prominent among those present on the occasion were: Faiz-e-Aam Secretary Iftikhar Hussain, Trustee Dr. Mohiudin, Committee Member Syed Ali, DANA & DAA’s Dr. Talha, and volunteers of Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust.

Through this program, 25 families were rehabilitated and relief was provided to 130 persons. 37 women were given sewing machines. One flood victim woman was given foot wares, four persons were given hand card laden with fruits and vegetables, 5 flood victims were given Kirana provisions for their shops, 12 cycles given to another, a school van and other vehicles were repaired for others, a woman was given Rs.5,000/- in cash and another woman was provided with dry fish, Papad and other foodstuffs for selling to enable them all to earn their livelihood. Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam Trust have undertaken this income-generating scheme for the poor families in cooperation with DAANA & DAA.