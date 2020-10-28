Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e- Aam Trust distribute relief kits in Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: With no more rains being reported, life in the city is returning back to normalcy. Rain water (and slush, and garbage which entered homes) has also come down in severely affected areas like Al Jubail Colony, Hashamabad, Gaganpahad, Hafeez Babanagar, Osman Nagar and Omer Colony.

Zahid Ali Khan editor Siasat Daily with Dr Maqdoom and Dr Rizwan Hyder from Faiz-e-Aam

Reviewing at the situation, the Siasat Millat Fund and the Faiz-e-Aam have collectively come forward to the rescue of the flood victims’ ones again.

Both the Non Governmental Organizations, have distributed utensils, clothes, and ration to the residents of Osman Nagar, on Monday. The two NGO’s have put in these collaborative efforts to help these people who are inundated in waters from almost 50 days.

The distribution was done by the Chief Editor of the Siasat Daily, Janab Zahid Ali Khan.

The NGOs aim to provide relief to the affected and to decrease their suffering.