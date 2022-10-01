Siasat Millat Fund, Faiz-e-Aam Trust provide winter relief in Kashmir

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with Faiza-e-Aam Trust and Kapda Bank successfully made arrangements for the distribution of 25 lakh worth of snowshoes and other essential items from Hyderabad to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sakhawat trust (Jammu and Kashmir) will receive another package of daily necessities from Hyderabad on November 12.

Kapda Bank Manager confirmed that the donations include 1600 leather jackets for men and women, 3808 export quality shoes, warm clothes and regular wear items for distribution among people living in snow-clad areas, high altitude residents and shepherds.

The distribution of items by Sakhawat Trust is expected to be taking place between November 15 to 20.

Siasat Millat Fund and Faiza-e-Aam, in the past, have aided Sakhawat Trust to build 20 houses in Srinagar and arrange two brand-new ambulances.

Siasat Millat Fund expressed their gratitude towards Bombay Andhra Transport Company, Iqbal Patny for providing a lorry for free transport from Hyderabad to Srinagar on Saturday.

Siasat Millat Fund also deeply thanked Muneer-uz-Zama, for donating snowshoes worth Rs 25 lakh, Dr Yameen Askar from Canada for donating 19 containers of clothes to Kapda Bank, which has been active for the last six years.