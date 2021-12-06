Siasat, Millat Fund organise Du-ba-DU matrimonial program on Dec 5

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund organized a 109th Du Ba Du matrimonial alliance program on December 5 from 10 am to 4 pm at Regal Convention Opposite Mughal Engineering College, Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta.

Qari Abdul Samad has started the Program with the verses of the Holy Quran. The chief guest was Syed Ilyas Basha, retired manager of Bank of Baroda.

During his address, Basha said that on one hand parents and guardians are struggling to find alliances for their daughters/sons whereas, on the other, the existing marriages are getting dissolved. He urged the parents and guardians of the couples to come forward to make the married life successful.

Praising Siasat and Millat Fund, he said that the aim of the program is to make the searching of alliances easy.

One of the attendees met Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan to inform him that he found his daughter-in-law and son-in-law after registering at Siasat.

The program which was attended by hundreds of persons was made live on Facebook.