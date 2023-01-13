Siasat Millat Fund to organise Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program on Jan 15

Hyderabad: A Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program jointly organized by Siasat Daily and Millat Fund will be held on Sunday, January 15, from 10 am to 4 pm at SA Imperial Garden located at Toli Chowki, Hyderabad. Mohammad Moinuddin President of the Federation of Toli Chowki Colonies will attend the program as a special guest.

In the program that will be presided over by the Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan, parents of aspiring boys and girls will be able to introduce and share the profiles of their loved ones with each other. Parents must carry their child’s photo and biodata. Parents who have previously registered, need not register again and they can use their card within one year time. However, those who have not registered should register by paying a fee of Rs.500 which will be valid for one year.

In the program, profiles are been segregated according to qualifications. Profiles of SSC, Intermediate, Graduate, Post Graduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, Pharmacy, Diploma holders, and other technical and non-technical affiliations will be available. Apart from this, there will be a counter for second and late marriages.

In this program, the profiles of boys and girls can also be viewed with the help of computers. Those parents who want to register online will be able to do so during the program.

This program can also be watched through Siasat’s YouTube, and Facebook channels. Parents and guardians who are participating in this program must wear a mask and carry sanitizer. They are advised to keep extra copies of photographs and biodata while communicating with other parents.

For more details contact Programme Coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad on phone numbers 9391160364 and for online registration contact 7207524803-7207244144.

Success rate of Siasat Matri, Du-ba-Du and Siasat classified

The matrimonial alliances are getting finalized through Siasat Matri, Du-ba-Du and Siasat classified. Daily over 50 persons are able to find their life partners through the services.

At the Du-ba-Du, profiles of both national and international persons will be available.

During the program and at Siasat Matri & Siasat classified, it is easy to find alliances from every walk of life.