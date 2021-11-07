Siasat, Millat Fund to organise Du-ba-DU matrimonial program today

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund is set to organise a 108th Du Ba Du matrimonial alliance program today from 10 am to 4 pm at Kashish Convention, Near Metro Railway Station, Pillar No.1061, Musheerabad, Hyderabad.

It has to be noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was not held in the twin cities. As a result, parents and guardians were concerned.

However, after the drop in the number of coronavirus cases, the program is scheduled to be held in the prime locality of Musheerabad on Sunday.

Siasat Editor Zahid Ali Khan will be the Chief Guest of the Program while Syed Naeemuddin, the Proprietor of Kashish Convention, Amjad the M.D of Crystal Infra and Mohammed Farooq the Chairman of Crystal Infra will be the Guests of Honour.

Syed Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, the coordinator of the program said all the arrangements have been in place to successfully conduct the program. He added that different counters have been set up according to the men and women educational qualifications such as medicine, engineering, B.Ed, Post- Graduates, Graduates, Inter, SSC, Hafiz-e-Quran, Aalims besides proposals of second marriages, late marriages and physically handicapped as well.

The registration fee is Rs.250. At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. Apart from it, the parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

Further, he said covid-19 norms have to be strictly followed i.e wearing masks and use of hands sanitisers.

For more information one can contact cell phone number 9848004353 or 9391160364.