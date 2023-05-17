Siasat Millat Fund to organize 127th Du-Ba-Du program in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Siasat Millat Fund is set to organize the 127th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program on Saturday, May 20, from 10 am to 4 pm at Bin Trif Function Hall, Engine Bowli, Falaknuma, Hyderabad. This event provides a platform for parents to explore potential marriage alliances for their loved ones. Parents attending the program are advised to bring multiple copies of their child’s bio-data and photographs, facilitating discussions and interactions between families interested in forming matrimonial bonds.

A registration fee of Rs 500, valid for one year, is required to participate in the event. Through the provided registration card, parents can conveniently select suitable alliances by visiting the Siasat Daily office from Monday to Friday between 11 AM and 4 PM. The program will feature separate counters catering to specific categories such as engineering, graduate, postgraduate, MBBS, MD, BDS, pharmacy, diploma holders, as well as those seeking second marriages, delayed marriages, and individuals with disabilities. To accommodate parents who prefer to explore alliances from the comfort of their homes, an online registration facility will also be available.

The popularity of this program extends beyond the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reaching foreign countries where a significant population of Hyderabadis resides, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, and others. Parents attending the event are advised to carry hand sanitizers and face masks to ensure safety and adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program promises to be an exceptional opportunity for parents and families to embark on a journey of discovering compatible matrimonial alliances for their loved ones. With its rich tradition, successful track record, and commitment, the event continues to provide an invaluable platform for the community, offering hope, excitement, and new beginnings.

For further details and inquiries, please contact Khalid Mohiuddin Asad, Coordinator of the Program, at 9391160364 or 9848004353.