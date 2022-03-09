Siasat, Millat Fund to organize Du-Ba-Du on March 13

Hyderabad: Siasat and Millat Fund are set to organize their 112th edition of the Du-Ba-Du matrimonial alliance program on March 13 from 10 am to 4 pm opposite Haj House Nampally Hyderabad. Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan will be the chief guest of the program.

There would be separate counters for SSC, Intermediate, B.Sc., B.Com, M.Com, M.Sc., MBBS, BDS, MD, B.Pharmacy, Graduate, Post Graduate, Second Marriage, Handicaped and delayed marriage as well as counters for technical education. Experienced volunteers will be there to guide parents with photos of boys and girls with their bio-data.

Parents are requested to stay till the end of the program to finalize the alliances of their children.

All those who have already registered themselves with Siasat or Millat fund offices are not required to register themselves again.

The registration fee will be Rs.500. At the time of registration, the photo and the bio-data of the boy/girl have to be provided. The parents and guardians should carry extra copies of photos and bio-data of their children for further interaction.

There would be a computer section where the parents would be shown the photos of boys and girls. The bio-data and photos of the engineering and graduate boys will be shown on a large screen.

Du-ba-Du program

This program is gaining popularity not only in Telangana and its districts but in other parts of the country and abroad as well.

The live of Du Ba Du program will be telecasted on YouTube, Facebook, and Siasat TV to enable those living abroad to contact.

The participants must carry face masks and hand sanitizers.

For further information call Khalid Mohiuddin Asad program coordinator: 9848004353 or 9391160364.