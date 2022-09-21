Siasat, MS Education Academy to hold education fair from Sept 24 to 26

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy in association with Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology will be holding an educational fair for students (and their parents) wishing to pursue studies in Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Management, and B.Ed.

The session will be held from September 24 to September 26 at the Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall of the Siasat Office in Abids. The timing of the sessions will be 10 am to 5 pm.

Chance to meet face to face with representatives of institutions

Students and parents will get the chance to meet face to face with representatives of numerous institutions who will all be under the same roof.

The purpose of this fair is to facilitate direct meetings with a college’s or university’s representative. As per their preference and capacity for tuition payment, students can choose their course and pursue admission.

They can also get information about overseas education, business schools, MBBS, TET/EAMCET coaching classes, and foreign studies.

MA Hameed will be available for individual counseling of the students.

Guidance and personal counseling

Due to lack of exposure and/or experience, many applicants end up choosing the wrong course. Besides that, they are usually unaware of colleges/universities — and the courses offered there.

Hence, to counter this they can get guidance by attending such educational fairs.