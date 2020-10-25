Siasat organizes ‘Educational Fare’ for 3 days

Hyderabad: The result of EAMCET and NEET has declared, now the students and their parents will have a big question of which college to choose and which course should be selected.

Siasat is organizing a 3-day Educational Fare to counsel the student and guide them about the course selection.

This start from November 1, at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall in Siasat office at Abids.

In this fare, selected representatives will be there from engineering, pharmacy, medicine, business management colleges who will counsel the students and guide them.

In this global pandemic all are requested to take all precautionary steps, use sanitizers, and maintain social distancing.

The fare will start from morning 11 am till evening 5 pm.

Contact for more details: 9908025687/8919493509

Source: Siasat News