Siasat, Space Teck Global to organize seminar on ‘drone pilot training’

Siasat daily and Space Tech Global are going to organize a seminar on ‘drone pilot training’ on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The seminar will be conducted from 4 pm to 5 pm.

As UAV industries are expected to see growth in the near future due to their rich application in numerous sectors from Mining and Farming to Delivering and many more, this seminar is being organized.

This workshop will help students to get started with their drone journey.

The program will begin with an interactive session on drone technology followed by discussing the history, concepts, aerodynamics, components, and terminologies, heading towards the software configuration and flying methodologies, testing and concluding with a Q&A session to clear the doubts of the kids.

It will be a three-day introductory program, one hour each a day.

At the end of the workshop

Participants will be introduced to the exciting world of Drones. They will be able to pick the right parts, assemble, program and fly the drone without any assistance using the knowledge and experience gained from this workshop.

Participants will gain knowledge on aerodynamic concepts, building, configuring drones and method of flying/testing.

Upon successful completion of the workshop, the participants will get E-certificates by Space Teck Global.

Interest students can attent the seminar at Jigar Hall, Siasat premises, JN Road, Abids, Hyderabad.

For more details, students can dial 9393876978